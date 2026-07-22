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CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Given New $47.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
CenterPoint Energy logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • BMO Capital Markets lowered its price target on CenterPoint Energy from $48 to $47, while keeping an outperform rating. The new target still implies about 7.6% upside from the current price.
  • Analyst opinions on CNP are mixed overall, with the stock holding a consensus Hold rating and an average price target of $45.46. Several firms recently adjusted targets, ranging from $40 to $50.
  • CenterPoint Energy recently traded at $43.70 and reported quarterly EPS of $0.56, missing estimates, though revenue came in well above expectations at $2.98 billion. The company also maintained FY2026 EPS guidance of 1.890–1.910.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $48.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the utilities provider's stock. BMO Capital Markets' price target would suggest a potential upside of 7.56% from the stock's current price.

CNP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays upped their target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "neutral" rating for the company. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price objective on CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on CenterPoint Energy in a report on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $45.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:CNP traded up $0.97 on Wednesday, hitting $43.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,210,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,579,530. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $43.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.20. The stock has a market cap of $28.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.46. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $36.59 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 15.6% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 76,100 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 10,277 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in CenterPoint Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 69,683 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 3,821 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP lifted its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 40.7% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 55,061 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 15,922 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

(Get Free Report)

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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Analyst Recommendations for CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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