CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Price Target Raised to $44.00 at Bank of America

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Bank of America from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Bank of America's price target would indicate a potential upside of 2.52% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays set a $44.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underperform" rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $43.27.

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Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNP

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $42.92 on Wednesday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $42.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.31. CenterPoint Energy has a 12-month low of $35.46 and a 12-month high of $44.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). CenterPoint Energy had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.900- EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 3.3% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 486,551 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $18,878,000 after purchasing an additional 15,754 shares during the period. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 15.4% in the third quarter. Reaves W H & Co. Inc. now owns 7,220,266 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $280,146,000 after purchasing an additional 962,910 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 23.3% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 171,036 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $6,636,000 after purchasing an additional 32,344 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 522,801 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $20,133,000 after purchasing an additional 65,440 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 31.1% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 350,798 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $13,611,000 after purchasing an additional 83,127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

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