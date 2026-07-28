CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.890-1.910 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.910. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Get CenterPoint Energy alerts: Sign Up

CenterPoint Energy Price Performance

CNP stock opened at $44.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $43.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.37. CenterPoint Energy has a 52-week low of $36.60 and a 52-week high of $45.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.46.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 11.38%.The business had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. CenterPoint Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.890-1.910 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CenterPoint Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 20th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from CenterPoint Energy's previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 20th. CenterPoint Energy's payout ratio is currently 56.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CNP shares. BTIG Research began coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. They set a "neutral" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $50.00 target price on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley set a $40.00 price target on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $45.38.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CenterPoint Energy

Institutional Trading of CenterPoint Energy

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DV Equities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA grew its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,250 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in CenterPoint Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Arax Advisory Partners purchased a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 132.2% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,534 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 2,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.77% of the company's stock.

About CenterPoint Energy

CenterPoint Energy, Inc NYSE: CNP is a Houston-based regulated utility company that provides electric and natural gas delivery services and related infrastructure operations. The company's principal activities center on the transmission and distribution of electricity in the greater Houston metropolitan area and the distribution of natural gas to customers across several states in the Midwest and South. As a vertically integrated utility, CenterPoint focuses on the reliable delivery of energy through owned and operated networks of lines, pipelines and associated facilities.

CenterPoint's core businesses include regulated electric transmission and distribution services, regulated natural gas distribution, and the operation and maintenance of energy infrastructure.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CenterPoint Energy, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CenterPoint Energy wasn't on the list.

While CenterPoint Energy currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here