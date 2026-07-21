Centerra Gold (CGAU) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) is projected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Tuesday, July 28th. Analysts expect Centerra Gold to announce earnings of $0.40 per share and revenue of $346.5470 million for the quarter. Investors may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

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Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $373.47 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.32%. On average, analysts expect Centerra Gold to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Centerra Gold Price Performance

Shares of CGAU opened at $15.21 on Tuesday. Centerra Gold has a one year low of $6.71 and a one year high of $21.17. The stock's fifty day moving average is $16.45 and its 200-day moving average is $17.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.8%. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.77%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centerra Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Centerra Gold by 63.0% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the first quarter worth about $97,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.40% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Zacks Research cut Centerra Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centerra Gold currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $17.50.

View Our Latest Report on CGAU

Centerra Gold Company Profile

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra's portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada's largest gold mines.

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