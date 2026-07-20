Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Given Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

CGAU has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Centerra Gold from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Centerra Gold from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Sunday, June 21st. Scotiabank reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Centerra Gold in a research report on Friday, March 27th.

Get Centerra Gold alerts: Sign Up

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Stock Down 0.0%

CGAU stock opened at $15.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Centerra Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.71 and a fifty-two week high of $21.17. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $16.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.42. The stock has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.81.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $484.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $373.47 million. Centerra Gold had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 40.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Centerra Gold will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

Centerra Gold Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 21st. Centerra Gold's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.77%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerra Gold

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Centerra Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Centerra Gold by 63.0% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,758 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold in the fourth quarter worth $100,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the fourth quarter valued at $115,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.40% of the company's stock.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold Inc is a gold mining company incorporated in Canada and headquartered in Toronto. The company specializes in the exploration, development and operation of precious metals properties, with a focus on gold production. Centerra's portfolio includes the Mount Milligan mine in British Columbia, Canada, and the Otjikoto mine in Namibia. Both operations produce gold and copper concentrates and employ modern mining methods and processing facilities to optimize recovery rates and minimize environmental impact.

In addition to its producing assets, Centerra is advancing the development of its Greenstone Gold Project in Ontario, Canada, which, upon completion, is expected to become one of Canada's largest gold mines.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Centerra Gold, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centerra Gold wasn't on the list.

While Centerra Gold currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here