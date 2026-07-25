Central Asia Metals (LON:CAML) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average - Should You Sell?

Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML - Get Free Report)'s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 168.98 and traded as low as GBX 141.20. Central Asia Metals shares last traded at GBX 147.60, with a volume of 759,953 shares changing hands.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAML. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of Central Asia Metals from GBX 165 to GBX 160 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a "buy" rating and set a GBX 190 price objective on shares of Central Asia Metals in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Central Asia Metals currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 188.75.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of £251.52 million, a P/E ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.18. The firm's 50-day moving average is GBX 140.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 168.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Insider Activity at Central Asia Metals

In other Central Asia Metals news, insider Alison Baker purchased 7,545 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 133 per share, for a total transaction of £10,034.85. 8.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Central Asia Metals

Central Asia Metals (CAML) is a base metals producer quoted on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange with copper operations in Kazakhstan, and a zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia CAML is based in London and owns 100% of the Kounrad solvent extraction and electrowinning (SX-EW) copper facility in central Kazakhstan and 100% of the Sasa zinc and lead mine in North Macedonia. It is an established low-cost, diversified base-metals producer, with capacity to generate annual copper production of up to 14,000 tonnes, zinc production of up to 21,000 tonnes and lead production of up to 29,000 tonnes. CAML was incorporated in the United Kingdom and raised $60 million at IPO in September 2010, which was used to build the Kounrad recovery plant in central Kazakhstan.

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