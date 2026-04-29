Central Garden & Pet (CENT) Expected to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post earnings of $1.07 per share and revenue of $844.5520 million for the quarter. Central Garden & Pet has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.700- EPS. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.10. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 5.04%.The firm had revenue of $617.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Central Garden & Pet to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Central Garden & Pet Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:CENT opened at $37.70 on Wednesday. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $28.77 and a 1-year high of $41.25. The business's 50-day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.39 and a beta of 0.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Central Garden & Pet from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Zacks Research lowered Central Garden & Pet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has assigned a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $42.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on Central Garden & Pet

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Brendan Dougher sold 3,250 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.38, for a total value of $108,485.00. Following the sale, the director owned 12,845 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $428,766.10. This trade represents a 20.19% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Ranelli sold 3,668 shares of Central Garden & Pet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $126,546.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,287. This represents a 85.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its position in Central Garden & Pet by 74.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 24,024 shares of the company's stock valued at $845,000 after buying an additional 10,273 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $607,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 15,624 shares of the company's stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at approximately $494,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC grew its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the company's stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company's stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet NASDAQ: CENT is a leading North American specialty retailer, manufacturer and distributor serving the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Pet and Garden. In the Pet segment, Central Garden & Pet offers a comprehensive range of products including pet food, treats, accessories, training products and habitat solutions for dogs, cats, birds, fish and small animals. The Garden segment encompasses a wide array of lawn, garden and outdoor living products, such as soils, fertilizers, planters, pest control solutions, landscape lighting and watering equipment.

Central Garden & Pet's product portfolio includes both proprietary and branded offerings.

Further Reading

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