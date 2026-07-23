Centrica (LON:CNA) Announces Earnings Results

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centrica had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

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Centrica Stock Performance

Centrica stock opened at GBX 165 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 153.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 220.30. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 181.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.11.

Insider Activity at Centrica

In other Centrica news, insider Frank Mastiaux acquired 1,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 per share, for a total transaction of £2,252.25. Also, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 50,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 per share, for a total transaction of £98,500. Insiders have acquired 81,703 shares of company stock worth $16,192,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 210 price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 190 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 245 to GBX 235 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 221.33.

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Centrica Company Profile

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

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