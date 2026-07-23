Go Pro
→ The REAL Reason Trump is Invading Iran (From Banyan Hill Publishing) (Ad)tc pixel

Centrica (LON:CNA) Announces Earnings Results

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
Centrica logo with Utilities background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Centrica reported quarterly earnings of GBX 6.80 per share, with a net margin of 0.37% and return on equity of 1.68%.
  • The stock opened at GBX 165, near its 1-year low of GBX 153.20 and well below its 1-year high of GBX 220.30; the company has a market cap of about £7.47 billion.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive on Centrica, with five Buy ratings and one Hold, giving it a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 221.33.
  • Interested in Centrica? Here are five stocks we like better.

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centrica had a net margin of 0.37% and a return on equity of 1.68%.

Centrica Stock Performance

Centrica stock opened at GBX 165 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of £7.47 billion, a PE ratio of -110.00, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.58. Centrica has a 1 year low of GBX 153.20 and a 1 year high of GBX 220.30. The company's 50-day moving average is GBX 181.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 192.11.

Insider Activity at Centrica

In other Centrica news, insider Frank Mastiaux acquired 1,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 175 per share, for a total transaction of £2,252.25. Also, insider Jonathan Howell acquired 50,000 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 197 per share, for a total transaction of £98,500. Insiders have acquired 81,703 shares of company stock worth $16,192,642 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have commented on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 210 price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 190 to GBX 230 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Centrica from GBX 245 to GBX 235 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of GBX 221.33.

Read Our Latest Report on Centrica

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

Read More

Earnings History for Centrica (LON:CNA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Centrica Right Now?

Before you consider Centrica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centrica wasn't on the list.

While Centrica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Cover
7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever

With the proliferation of data centers and electric vehicles, the electric grid will only get more strained. Download this report to learn how energy stocks can play a role in your portfolio as the global demand for energy continues to grow.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
A letter from Shannon Stansberry
From Porter & Company (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
Your book attached
Your book attached
From Profits Run (Ad)
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines