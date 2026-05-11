Centrica's (CNA) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank Of Canada

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "outperform" rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada in a report released on Monday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 225 price objective on the integrated energy company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.22% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CNA. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and set a GBX 210 target price on shares of Centrica in a research report on Friday. Citigroup lifted their target price on Centrica from GBX 200 to GBX 218 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of GBX 205.33.

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Read Our Latest Research Report on CNA

Centrica Trading Up 0.1%

LON:CNA opened at GBX 200.50 on Monday. The business's 50-day moving average is GBX 205.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 187.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.77, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Centrica has a 12 month low of GBX 144.30 and a 12 month high of GBX 220.30. The firm has a market capitalization of £9.08 billion, a PE ratio of -133.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.36.

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 20th. The integrated energy company reported GBX 11.20 EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 1.68% and a net margin of 0.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centrica news, insider Frank Mastiaux bought 1,208 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 208 per share, with a total value of £2,512.64. Also, insider Sue Whalley acquired 468 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 208 per share, with a total value of £973.44. In the last three months, insiders acquired 11,430 shares of company stock valued at $2,216,114 and sold 1,273,167 shares valued at $254,633,400. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

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