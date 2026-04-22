Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Shares Up 9.5% - What's Next?

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report)'s share price rose 9.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $213.70 and last traded at $209.81. Approximately 406,450 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 1,035,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.55.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on LEU shares. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $390.00 target price on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Roth Mkm restated a "neutral" rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Centrus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Centrus Energy from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Centrus Energy from $292.00 to $225.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered shares of Centrus Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $270.64.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Up 10.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $196.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $261.59. The company has a quick ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 5.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 50.69 and a beta of 1.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.40 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 17.34% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Centrus Energy's revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Centrus Energy Corp. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEU. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 5,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Centrus Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Aventura Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Centrus Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 54.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 127 shares of the company's stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.96% of the company's stock.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

Further Reading

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