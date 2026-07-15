Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU) Upgraded at Truist Financial

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at Truist Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

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Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Centrus Energy from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Centrus Energy from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $252.08.

View Our Latest Report on LEU

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LEU stock opened at $159.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a current ratio of 5.72. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $177.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $212.17. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $144.65 and a one year high of $464.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.92, a P/E/G ratio of 19.38 and a beta of 1.35.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centrus Energy will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Centrus Energy

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total transaction of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LEU. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 126.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 371,822 shares of the company's stock worth $90,265,000 after purchasing an additional 207,316 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 473,145 shares of the company's stock worth $114,861,000 after acquiring an additional 143,069 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 895,867 shares of the company's stock worth $217,481,000 after acquiring an additional 114,881 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Centrus Energy by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 160,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,868,000 after acquiring an additional 109,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 2,303.8% during the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 114,037 shares of the company's stock worth $27,684,000 after purchasing an additional 109,293 shares during the period. 49.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centrus Energy Company Profile

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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