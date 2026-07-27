Centrus Energy Q4 EPS Estimate Decreased by HC Wainwright

Centrus Energy Corp. (NYSE:LEU - Free Report) - HC Wainwright decreased their Q4 2026 earnings per share estimates for Centrus Energy in a report released on Friday, July 24th. HC Wainwright analyst S. Joshi now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.89. The consensus estimate for Centrus Energy's current full-year earnings is $2.70 per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Centrus Energy's FY2027 earnings at $2.18 EPS, FY2028 earnings at $3.02 EPS, FY2029 earnings at $4.09 EPS and FY2030 earnings at $6.06 EPS.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.72. Centrus Energy had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 13.10%. The business had revenue of $76.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.13 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.60 earnings per share. Centrus Energy's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

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Several other analysts have also issued reports on LEU. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $264.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Centrus Energy from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Centrus Energy from $224.00 to $218.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Centrus Energy from $230.00 to $195.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on Centrus Energy in a research note on Monday, July 13th. They set a "buy" rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $252.08.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Price Performance

NYSE:LEU opened at $164.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 4.88. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $142.13 and a one year high of $464.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $170.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Centrus Energy news, CFO Todd M. Tinelli sold 306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.55, for a total value of $62,286.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.72% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Centrus Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LEU. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Centrus Energy by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the company's stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in Centrus Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 1,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 38.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 148 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Centrus Energy by 23.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 239 shares of the company's stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Centrus Energy by 4.2% during the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,138 shares of the company's stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.96% of the company's stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp is a U.S.-based supplier of nuclear fuel and enrichment services, specializing in the production of low-enriched uranium (LEU) for commercial power reactors and highly enriched uranium for naval propulsion. Through its Centrus Global subsidiary, the company provides technical support, fuel fabrication services and recycled uranium products to utilities operating light-water reactors. Centrus also develops advanced centrifuge technologies aimed at improving enrichment efficiency and reducing the cost of nuclear fuel.

Originally founded as the United States Enrichment Corporation (USEC) in 1998 following a spin-out from the U.S.

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