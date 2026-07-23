Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Receives Average Recommendation of "Hold" from Analysts

Shares of Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) have received an average rating of "Hold" from the five research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.80.

CTRI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird set a $41.00 price target on Centuri in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d+)" rating on shares of Centuri in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Centuri from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of Centuri from $37.40 to $46.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Centuri from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th.

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Centuri Stock Performance

CTRI opened at $27.53 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.96, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.06. The business's 50-day moving average price is $29.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.15. Centuri has a 1 year low of $19.04 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Centuri (NYSE:CTRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.05. Centuri had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.98%.The company had revenue of $688.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $618.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.12) earnings per share. Centuri's revenue for the quarter was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Centuri will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Centuri

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CTRI. State of Wyoming increased its position in shares of Centuri by 5.0% in the first quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 15,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centuri by 6.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,673 shares of the company's stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey boosted its position in Centuri by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey now owns 20,461 shares of the company's stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Centuri by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 25,041 shares of the company's stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its stake in Centuri by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter.

About Centuri

Centuri Construction Group, Inc NYSE: CTRI is a heavy civil contractor specializing in water and wastewater infrastructure projects. The company delivers end-to-end services encompassing design-build, engineering, procurement and construction for water transmission mains, wastewater force mains, treatment facilities, pump and lift stations, and stormwater management systems.

Centuri’s core offerings include pipeline installation and rehabilitation, civil sitework, earthwork, structural concrete and slope protection.

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