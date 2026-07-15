Century Communities (CCS) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 22nd. Analysts expect Century Communities to post earnings of $0.63 per share and revenue of $857.2260 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, July 22, 2026 at 5:00 PM ET.

Century Communities (NYSE:CCS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $789.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $961.12 million. Century Communities had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 3.31%.Century Communities's revenue for the quarter was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect Century Communities to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Century Communities alerts: Sign Up

Century Communities Stock Up 1.6%

NYSE CCS opened at $65.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Century Communities has a fifty-two week low of $47.28 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71 and a beta of 1.29.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 27th. Century Communities's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. B. Riley Financial downgraded shares of Century Communities from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Century Communities from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Century Communities from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an "underweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Zelman & Associates cut Century Communities from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded Century Communities from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $67.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CCS

Institutional Trading of Century Communities

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCS. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Century Communities by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 180,382 shares of the construction company's stock worth $10,706,000 after acquiring an additional 34,653 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,557 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Century Communities by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,631,055 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $96,803,000 after purchasing an additional 139,141 shares in the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Century Communities in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,887,000. Finally, Numerai GP LLC lifted its position in shares of Century Communities by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 6,762 shares of the construction company's stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Communities Company Profile

Century Communities, Inc is a national homebuilder and land developer headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado. The company is engaged in the acquisition, development, construction and sale of single- and multi-family residential homes, offering a range of floor plans and design options to homebuyers. In addition to its core homebuilding activities, Century Communities provides ancillary services such as mortgage financing, title and closing services, and insurance products through its wholly owned subsidiaries, aiming to deliver a comprehensive homebuying experience.

Founded in 2009, Century Communities rapidly expanded through both organic growth and strategic land acquisitions, positioning itself in high-growth markets across the United States.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Century Communities, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Century Communities wasn't on the list.

While Century Communities currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here