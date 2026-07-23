Cerus (CERS) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS - Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Cerus to post earnings of ($0.0133) per share and revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

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Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. Cerus had a negative net margin of 4.41% and a negative return on equity of 15.18%. The company had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.68 million. On average, analysts expect Cerus to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Cerus Stock Down 3.2%

Cerus stock opened at $3.02 on Thursday. Cerus has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $3.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $605.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40.

Insider Activity

In other Cerus news, COO Vivek K. Jayaraman sold 42,359 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $124,535.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer directly owned 1,694,348 shares in the company, valued at $4,981,383.12. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider Chrystal Jensen sold 24,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $71,527.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 966,657 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,841,971.58. This trade represents a 2.46% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last three months, insiders have sold 256,071 shares of company stock worth $747,894. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cerus

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in shares of Cerus in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Cerus in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cerus during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CERS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Cerus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Zacks Research raised Cerus from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. BTIG Research raised Cerus from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $4.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cerus has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $4.00.

View Our Latest Report on CERS

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

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