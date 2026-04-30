Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.02, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $59.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.68 million. Cerus had a negative return on equity of 26.09% and a negative net margin of 7.58%.

Here are the key takeaways from Cerus' conference call:

Cerus raised full‑year 2026 product revenue guidance to $227M–$231M and IFC revenue to $22M–$24M after Q1 product revenue of $53.7M, up 24% year‑over‑year driven by platelet strength and accelerating U.S. IFC demand.

Cerus raised full‑year 2026 product revenue guidance to and IFC revenue to after Q1 product revenue of $53.7M, up 24% year‑over‑year driven by platelet strength and accelerating U.S. IFC demand. First‑quarter gross margin declined to 52% (from 58.8% a year ago) and management now expects 2026 gross margin to remain in the low‑50s due to persistent inflation, tariffs, and foreign‑exchange headwinds.

First‑quarter gross margin declined to 52% (from 58.8% a year ago) and management now expects 2026 gross margin to remain in the due to persistent inflation, tariffs, and foreign‑exchange headwinds. Non‑GAAP adjusted EBITDA was positive $4M in Q1 (the eighth consecutive quarter), GAAP net loss narrowed to $1.6M, and the company ended the quarter with $80.4M in cash while noting a $3M operational cash use tied to inventory builds for growth.

Non‑GAAP adjusted EBITDA was positive in Q1 (the eighth consecutive quarter), GAAP net loss narrowed to $1.6M, and the company ended the quarter with $80.4M in cash while noting a $3M operational cash use tied to inventory builds for growth. Near‑term regulatory and product catalysts include a U.S. PMA submission for the INT100/INT200 this quarter (INT200 launch targeted in H1 2027) and a Phase III RedeS readout for the Red Blood Cell program in Q4 2026 with a likely CE‑mark pathway into early 2027.

Near‑term regulatory and product catalysts include a U.S. PMA submission for the INT100/INT200 this quarter (INT200 launch targeted in H1 2027) and a Phase III RedeS readout for the Red Blood Cell program in Q4 2026 with a likely CE‑mark pathway into early 2027. Commercial momentum includes early traction from the BCA agreement (access to ~50% of U.S. blood supply), a multi‑year renewal with France’s EFS, and an ongoing shift toward kit‑based IFC sales that management expects will broaden reach and support margin expansion.

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Cerus Trading Up 5.7%

Shares of Cerus stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.03. 965,608 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,775. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $406.75 million, a P/E ratio of -25.38 and a beta of 1.63. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $1.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.98. Cerus has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cerus

In related news, CFO Kevin Dennis Green sold 127,544 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $211,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 1,040,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,727,314.66. The trade was a 10.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Richard J. Benjamin sold 101,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.66, for a total transaction of $168,888.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 777,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,290,419.26. This trade represents a 11.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 1,194,282 shares of company stock worth $2,106,290 over the last ninety days. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CERS. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Cerus by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 37,051 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its holdings in shares of Cerus by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 142,958 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 6,415 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cerus by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 93,343 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,355 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Cerus by 68.4% during the 4th quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 18,712 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cerus by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 231,721 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 7,663 shares in the last quarter. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cerus from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cerus in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Cerus from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CERS

Cerus Company Profile

Cerus Corporation is a biomedical products company dedicated to enhancing the safety of blood transfusions worldwide. Its flagship offering, the INTERCEPT Blood System, employs pathogen reduction technology designed to inactivate a broad spectrum of viruses, bacteria, and parasites in donated platelets and plasma. This approach aims to mitigate the risk of transfusion-transmitted infections and improve blood component safety for patients.

The INTERCEPT platform integrates seamlessly into existing blood center workflows, providing a one-step treatment process for collected blood products.

Further Reading

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