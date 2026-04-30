CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK) Short Interest Down 18.9% in April

CF Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:CFBK - Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totaling 53,497 shares, a decline of 18.9% from the March 31st total of 65,991 shares. Currently, 1.1% of the company's shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,950 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On CF Bankshares

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CFBK. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 72.9% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 35,916 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 15,146 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in shares of CF Bankshares by 45.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 31,548 shares of the savings and loans company's stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 9,830 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its position in CF Bankshares by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 187,022 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $4,666,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CF Bankshares by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 35,671 shares of the savings and loans company's stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares in the last quarter. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on CFBK shares. Weiss Ratings upgraded CF Bankshares from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on CF Bankshares from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CF Bankshares has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $34.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CFBK

CF Bankshares Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of CFBK traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $29.25. The company's stock had a trading volume of 12,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,745. The company's 50-day moving average is $29.17 and its 200-day moving average is $27.02. CF Bankshares has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $34.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $187.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The savings and loans company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.94 million. CF Bankshares had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 9.76%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CF Bankshares will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Bankshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. CF Bankshares's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.38%.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in Wichita, Kansas. Through its primary subsidiary, Community First Bank, Wichita, N.A., the company provides a broad range of financial services to individuals, businesses and agricultural clients. CF Bankshares emphasizes community-oriented banking, combining local market knowledge with a personalized approach to customer relationships.

The company's offerings include traditional deposit accounts such as checking, savings and money market products, along with a variety of commercial and consumer lending solutions.

Further Reading

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