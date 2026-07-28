CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of CG Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.7273.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of CG Oncology in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $82.00 price target (up from $77.00) on shares of CG Oncology in a report on Thursday, May 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $91.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of CG Oncology from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

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View Our Latest Research Report on CGON

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Brian Guan-Chyun Liu acquired 371,085 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $66.87 per share, with a total value of $24,814,453.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 1,886,236 shares in the company, valued at $126,132,601.32. This represents a 24.49% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Leonard E. Post sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 5,000 shares in the company, valued at $350,000. The trade was a 50.00% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 37,129 shares of company stock worth $2,663,817. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CGON. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CG Oncology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. NFSG Corp acquired a new position in CG Oncology in the first quarter worth $34,000. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in CG Oncology by 100.4% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 1,028 shares of the company's stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in CG Oncology during the first quarter valued at $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company's stock.

CG Oncology Stock Performance

Shares of CGON opened at $73.52 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.55 and a beta of 0.22. CG Oncology has a one year low of $23.65 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.71.

CG Oncology (NASDAQ:CGON - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $0.45 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CG Oncology will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CG Oncology Company Profile

CG Oncology, Inc NASDAQ: CGON is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery and development of novel antibody-based immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumor cancers. The company leverages a platform-driven approach to identify and optimize antibody candidates that engage key immune checkpoints and co-stimulatory pathways within the tumor microenvironment. Its pipeline encompasses multiple preclinical programs alongside early-phase clinical trials designed to assess safety, dosing and preliminary anti-tumor activity.

Headquartered in South San Francisco, California, CG Oncology conducts clinical research primarily in the United States, collaborating with leading academic medical centers and contract research organizations to advance its lead candidates.

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