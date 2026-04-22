CGI Group (GIB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB - Get Free Report) TSE: GIB.A will likely be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.65 per share and revenue of $3.0489 billion for the quarter. Parties may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

CGI Group (NYSE:GIB - Get Free Report) TSE: GIB.A last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. CGI Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 10.25%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CGI Group to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CGI Group Stock Performance

NYSE GIB opened at $76.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company's fifty day moving average is $73.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.49. CGI Group has a 52-week low of $69.40 and a 52-week high of $110.07.

CGI Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 18th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 18th. CGI Group's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CGI Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strive Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CGI Group during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Danske Bank A S bought a new position in CGI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $768,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in CGI Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $236,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CGI Group by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,452 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in CGI Group by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 12,858 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 2,921 shares during the last quarter. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GIB shares. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of CGI Group in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. They set a "sector perform" rating for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of CGI Group in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of CGI Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of CGI Group to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has given a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $112.00.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on GIB

About CGI Group

CGI Group Inc is a global information technology and business consulting firm that delivers a broad range of services including IT consulting, systems integration, application development and maintenance, infrastructure and network services, managed IT and business process outsourcing. The company works with clients to design, build and operate IT systems and business solutions, with capabilities spanning cloud and hybrid IT environments, cybersecurity, data analytics and artificial intelligence, digital transformation and enterprise resource planning implementations.

Founded in 1976 in Quebec by Serge Godin and André Imbeau, CGI has grown from a regional systems integrator into a multinational professional services organization.

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