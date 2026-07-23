Go Pro
→ Porter flew 3,300 miles to investigate this system (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

CGI (TSE:GIB.A) Cut to Hold at TD

Written by MarketBeat
July 23, 2026
CGI logo with Computer and Technology background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • TD downgraded CGI from buy to hold and trimmed its price target to C$99 from C$102, implying about 10.9% upside from the current share price.
  • Other analysts have also turned more cautious, with several firms cutting price targets and RBC lowering its rating to sector perform. Overall, CGI now has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy with an average target price of C$123.62.
  • CGI shares were trading lower at C$89.29, near the bottom of their 52-week range, after the company reported quarterly EPS of C$2.27 and revenue of C$4.16 billion.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB was downgraded by research analysts at TD from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$99.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of C$102.00. TD's price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.87% from the stock's current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of CGI from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of CGI from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$150.00 to C$100.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on CGI from C$160.00 to C$128.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on CGI from C$137.00 to C$122.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial reduced their price objective on shares of CGI from C$168.00 to C$130.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of C$123.62.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GIB.A

CGI Stock Performance

GIB.A stock traded down C$3.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$89.29. 227,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 671,222. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.24, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.97. CGI has a 1-year low of C$83.34 and a 1-year high of C$142.48. The firm has a market cap of C$18.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.13. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is C$92.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$101.22.

CGI (TSE:GIB.A - Get Free Report) NYSE: GIB last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CGI had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 19.51%. The company had revenue of C$4.16 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that CGI will post 8.3679245 earnings per share for the current year.

CGI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Founded in 1976, CGI is among the largest independent IT and business consulting services firms in the world. With 91,000 consultants and professionals across the globe, CGI delivers an end-to-end portfolio of capabilities, from strategic IT and business consulting to systems integration, managed IT and business process services and intellectual property solutions. CGI works with clients through a local relationship model complemented by a global delivery network that helps clients digitally transform their organizations and accelerate results.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for CGI (TSE:GIB.A)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in CGI Right Now?

Before you consider CGI, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CGI wasn't on the list.

While CGI currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout Cover
The Infrastructure's Backbone: 10 Stocks Powering the AI Buildout

The AI boom extends far beyond the biggest tech names. Discover 10 companies supplying the memory, storage, networking, semiconductor manufacturing, and power infrastructure that make AI possible. Learn where the next wave of AI investment opportunities may emerge—and the key risks investors should watch as the global AI buildout accelerates.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
ALERT: Drop these 5 stocks before the market opens tomorrow!
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
Sandisk: What the Chart Is Trying to Tell Us
By Sam Quirke | July 17, 2026
tc pixel
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
America Is Following in Greece's Footsteps
From Decentralized Masters (Ad)
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
Could Truth API Become Trump Media’s First Meaningful Revenue Driver?
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | July 22, 2026
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
Netflix May Be Cheap Enough to Tempt Buyers After Earnings Drop
By Chris Markoch | July 18, 2026

Recent Videos

Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
Oil Just Hit $95. Get READY For What Comes Next.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
UP 20% IN 1 DAY?! These quiet sectors are moving!
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines