C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) Given Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) has received an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-four analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $199.4583.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Citizens Jmp began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jones Kertz & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $1,557,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at $3,699,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 104,269 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $16,762,000 after purchasing an additional 5,877 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 214,741 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $34,522,000 after buying an additional 17,594 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 378.8% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,203 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 8,072 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of CHRW stock opened at $207.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $96.89 and a fifty-two week high of $210.33. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.44.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 5th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is currently 51.01%.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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