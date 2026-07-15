C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $215.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $207.00 to $215.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "buy" rating on the transportation company's stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective points to a potential upside of 7.71% from the company's current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird set a $230.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $215.00 to $226.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a "market outperform" rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.83.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $199.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.91. The business has a 50-day moving average of $181.71 and a 200-day moving average of $178.63. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 1 year low of $96.27 and a 1 year high of $203.34.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.05 billion. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 35.49%. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRW. Vestcor Inc lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 6,403 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $1,029,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,950 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $313,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Brendel Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,896 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $466,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dogwood Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 37.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dogwood Wealth Management LLC now owns 237 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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