C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Price Target Raised to $226.00

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Susquehanna from $215.00 to $226.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a "positive" rating on the transportation company's stock. Susquehanna's price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.01% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $203.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $202.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $224.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $196.48.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of CHRW opened at $196.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.78, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.91. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a 52 week low of $96.27 and a 52 week high of $203.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business's fifty day moving average price is $181.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $178.38.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company's revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 804,215 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $82,352,000 after buying an additional 24,788 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $259,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 15,516 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,589,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP increased its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 10,029 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth raised its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 9.9% in the first quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 3,974 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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