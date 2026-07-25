C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Rating Increased to Buy at Wall Street Zen

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued on Saturday.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $180.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set a "market outperform" rating on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $195.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $199.46.

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C.H. Robinson Worldwide Price Performance

NASDAQ CHRW opened at $186.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a PE ratio of 37.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business's fifty day moving average is $187.53 and its 200 day moving average is $180.77. C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $96.89 and a fifty-two week high of $210.33.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 3.70%.The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On C.H. Robinson Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,565,409 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,341,535,000 after purchasing an additional 364,163 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,420,768 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $716,423,000 after purchasing an additional 397,177 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 198.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,143,297 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $945,773,000 after purchasing an additional 4,751,034 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.1% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,731,363 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $494,372,000 after purchasing an additional 213,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the first quarter worth about $579,922,000. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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