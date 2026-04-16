C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) Stock Price Up 5.9% - Time to Buy?

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report)'s stock price rose 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $177.16 and last traded at $177.9540. Approximately 418,919 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,158,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.08.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CHRW has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $165.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and set a $188.00 target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $135.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a "positive" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $186.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm's 50-day moving average is $176.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $163.04. The stock has a market cap of $21.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.93.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 34.24%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 6th. C.H. Robinson Worldwide's dividend payout ratio is 52.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other C.H. Robinson Worldwide news, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 8,579 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total value of $1,720,261.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 55,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,151,117.72. This represents a 13.37% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael John Short sold 6,368 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,281,878.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 52,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $10,487,931.30. The trade was a 10.89% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 2,422 shares of company stock worth $400,801 and have sold 17,796 shares worth $3,555,415. Insiders own 0.37% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of C.H. Robinson Worldwide

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. DV Equities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bayban acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company's stock.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide Company Profile

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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