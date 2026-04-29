C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW executives said the company delivered “secular earnings growth” in the first quarter of 2026 despite a sharp increase in North American spot market trucking costs, pointing to disciplined revenue management, productivity improvements, and increased use of what management calls its “Lean AI” strategy.

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Management highlights supply-driven tightening and higher EPS

President and CEO Dave Bozeman said the North American trucking market has entered a “supply-driven tightening” phase, and argued that common assumptions about which providers benefit in certain parts of the cycle do not capture what he described as consistent performance at the “new C.H. Robinson.” Bozeman said adjusted earnings per share increased 15% year-over-year in the quarter “despite a significant increase in truckload spot market costs.”

Bozeman attributed performance to opportunistically capturing higher-margin transactional volumes as tender rejection rates increased, targeted repricing of some contractual business, and a widening “cost of hire advantage,” which he said has improved under a new lean operating model. He also said the company gained market share in North American Surface Transportation (NAST) for the 12th consecutive quarter.

NAST: mix shift toward contract, stable margin amid rising spot costs

President of North American Surface Transportation Michael Castagnetto said contractual truckload volume grew year-over-year as the company maintained an “industry-leading tender acceptance rate.” He added that win rates improved over the past year, with a focus on targeted verticals, contributing to a shift in mix: contractual truckload represented about 70% of truckload volume in Q1 2026 versus about 65% a year earlier.

Castagnetto cited industry data indicating truckload spot market costs (excluding fuel) rose about 19% year-over-year in the quarter, attributing the increase to supply constraints including enforcement actions, plus winter storms that disrupted typical seasonal rate softening. As a result, he said tender rejection rates rose and “contractual route guides began to fail,” creating opportunities for higher-margin transactional freight.

Castagnetto said the company maintained NAST gross margin at 14.6% in Q1, helped by transactional volume capture, targeted repricing, widening cost of hire advantage, and strong less-than-truckload (LTL) performance. He also noted fuel surcharges can pressure gross margin percentage even if they have “very minimal impact” on gross profit dollars because fuel is largely pass-through in the brokerage model. As an example, he said an increase in fuel surcharges from February to March reduced truckload gross margin in March by “over 50 basis points sequentially.”

On volumes, Castagnetto said total NAST volume was flat year-over-year, outperforming the Cass Freight Shipment Index, which he said declined 6.2% year-over-year. He said LTL volume increased about 2% year-over-year while truckload volume declined about 3.5% year-over-year, and emphasized the company could have grown truckload volume more but prioritized gross profit and earnings optimization.

NAST outgrew the Cass Freight Shipment Index for the 12th consecutive quarter, according to Castagnetto.

LTL volume grew for the ninth consecutive quarter year-over-year, and Castagnetto described the LTL business as “greater than $3 billion.”

Castagnetto said retail and automotive were among the verticals where truckload volume grew year-over-year in Q1.

Lean AI and productivity: focus on automation and “no hobby AI”

Chief Strategy and Innovation Officer Arun Rajan described Lean AI as combining the company’s lean operating model, proprietary data and systems, and “custom-built AI agents embedded directly into the workflows within our quote-to-cash life cycle.” He said the company deploys AI based on ROI and “where it delivers real-world results and measurable outcomes that show up in our P&L,” adding, “There is no hobby AI at Robinson.”

Rajan argued that infrastructure and AI models are increasingly accessible, and that differentiation exists in the “application layer,” which he said C.H. Robinson “owns.” He said the company has more than 450 in-house engineers and data scientists with domain expertise and highlighted advantages from proprietary systems, broad modal and service data, and “human-in-the-loop” oversight where employees “teach” AI agents similar to training new operations staff.

Castagnetto said proprietary digital capabilities and AI-powered tools helped drive double-digit productivity increases in NAST during the quarter. He said that since the end of 2022, the company has delivered “a more than 50% increase in shipments per person per day” across NAST.

Financial results, costs, and shareholder returns

Chief Financial Officer Damon Lee said the macro environment remained challenging, again pointing to the Cass index decline of 6.2% year-over-year. While the company outperformed the index on volume, Lee said total revenue and adjusted gross profit (AGP) declined about 1% and 2% year-over-year, respectively. He said the AGP decline was “primarily driven” by a 12% year-over-year decline in Global Forwarding due to lower AGP per transaction and lower volume in ocean services. On a monthly cadence, he said AGP per business day versus the prior year was down 4% in January, down 2% in February, and flat in March.

Lee said Q1 personnel expenses were $352.7 million, including $18.8 million of restructuring charges tied to workforce reductions. Excluding restructuring, personnel expenses were $334 million, down $13.4 million, or 3.9%, which he attributed mainly to productivity improvements and cost optimization. Average headcount declined 12.3% year-over-year and 3.1% sequentially.

For full-year 2026, Lee reaffirmed expectations for:

Personnel expenses of $1.25 billion to $1.35 billion.

SG&A expenses of $540 million to $590 million, including depreciation and amortization of $95 million to $105 million.

Capital expenditures of $75 million to $85 million (Q1 capex was $15 million).

Lee said operating margin, excluding restructuring costs, expanded 210 basis points year-over-year, and NAST expanded operating margin (excluding restructuring) by 310 basis points despite higher spot market costs. He said the company reaffirmed its 2026 operating income target that it raised in October of the prior year.

On capital allocation, Lee said the company generated $68.6 million in operating cash flow and ended the quarter with about $1.24 billion of liquidity. Net debt to EBITDA rose to 1.32x from 1.03x at the end of Q4 as the company increased share repurchases. Lee said the company returned about $360 million to shareholders in Q1, including $280.7 million of share repurchases and $79 million of dividends.

Outlook: elevated spot rates, seasonal Q2 strength, and bid season commentary

Looking to Q2, Castagnetto said it is typically seasonally stronger than Q1, citing produce season and stronger food and beverage demand. He noted the 10-year average (excluding 2020) in the Cass Freight Shipment Index implies a 4.5% sequential volume increase in Q2. He also said spot rates are expected to remain elevated and that the company is now expecting a 17% year-over-year increase in dry van spot rates for the full year, up from 8% only three months earlier.

During Q&A, management discussed bid season activity and repricing cadence. Castagnetto said the company was “very active” and “rifled” in repricing efforts and expressed optimism about recent bid activity, while emphasizing repricing is tailored by customer and lane rather than a preset target. Lee also characterized it as a “strong bid season” and said the company expects to gain share through bid season and price.

Montgomery case: expectation to win and focus on national standard

In response to questions about the Montgomery case, Bozeman said the company expects to win at the Supreme Court and framed the issue as one of safety and regulatory consistency rather than broker immunity. He said the company supports avoiding “50 different state rules” and advocated for one national standard, adding that the company has a “playbook for either” outcome.

Bozeman said the company is prepared regardless of the decision and emphasized the importance of clarity for “brokers, shippers, and carriers alike.”

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide NASDAQ: CHRW

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc is a third-party logistics provider founded in 1905 and headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota. Originally established as a produce brokerage firm, the company has since expanded its offerings to become one of the world's largest freight and logistics intermediaries. C.H. Robinson leverages a global network of transportation providers, technology platforms, and in-house expertise to connect shippers and carriers across multiple modes of transportation.

The company's primary services include truckload, less-than-truckload (LTL), intermodal, air and ocean freight, and managed transportation solutions.

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