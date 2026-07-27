Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) Releases Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05), Zacks reports. Champions Oncology had a negative net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 57.31%.

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Champions Oncology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CSBR traded down $0.05 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.08. 6,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,784. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $6.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.19. Champions Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.50 and a 12-month high of $8.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.45 million, a PE ratio of -38.00 and a beta of 0.39.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mink Brook Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Champions Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $555,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Champions Oncology during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 333,258 shares of the biotechnology company's stock valued at $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 6,229 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Champions Oncology in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Champions Oncology by 28.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,511 shares of the biotechnology company's stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 8,814 shares during the period. 41.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Champions Oncology from a "sell (d-)" rating to a "sell (e+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Champions Oncology has a consensus rating of "Sell".

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Champions Oncology Company Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc engages in the development and sale of technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs. Its technology platform, TumorGraft, is a novel approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice. It uses its technology to offer solutions to Translational Oncology Solutions, which includes pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; and Personalized Oncology, which assists physicians in developing personalized treatment options for their cancer patients.

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