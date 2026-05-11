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Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL)

Written by MarketBeat
May 11, 2026
Keel Infrastructure logo with background
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Key Points

  • Chardan Capital reaffirmed its Buy rating on Keel Infrastructure and kept a $4.50 price target, implying about 8% upside from the prior close.
  • Other analysts are mixed on the stock: Weiss Ratings began coverage with a Sell (D-) rating, while Cantor Fitzgerald cut its target from $5.00 to $3.00 but kept an Overweight rating.
  • Keel Infrastructure shares rose to $4.17 on Monday, with the stock showing a $2.51 billion market cap and a wide 52-week range of $0.70 to $6.60.
  • Five stocks we like better than Keel Infrastructure.

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the company's previous close.

KEEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keel Infrastructure has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Our Latest Report on KEEL

Keel Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KEEL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 27,179,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,945,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Keel Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

About Keel Infrastructure

(Get Free Report)

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

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