Chardan Capital Reiterates Buy Rating for Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL)

Keel Infrastructure (NASDAQ:KEEL - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "buy" rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Chardan Capital in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $4.50 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital's price target suggests a potential upside of 7.97% from the company's previous close.

KEEL has been the subject of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings started coverage on Keel Infrastructure in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a "sell (d-)" rating for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Keel Infrastructure from $5.00 to $3.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Keel Infrastructure has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $3.75.

Get Keel Infrastructure alerts: Sign Up

Get Our Latest Report on KEEL

Keel Infrastructure Stock Performance

NASDAQ:KEEL traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $4.17. The company's stock had a trading volume of 27,179,909 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,945,625. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.12 and a beta of 3.89. The company has a quick ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 5.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Keel Infrastructure has a fifty-two week low of $0.70 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60.

About Keel Infrastructure

Bitfarms Ltd. is a bitcoin mining company. It provides vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver operational performance and uptime. Bitfarms Ltd. is based in TORONTO, Ontario.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Keel Infrastructure, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Keel Infrastructure wasn't on the list.

While Keel Infrastructure currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here