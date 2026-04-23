Charles River Associates (CRAI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, April 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.05 per share and revenue of $193.8190 million for the quarter. Interested persons are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, April 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.01. Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 26.15% and a net margin of 7.29%.The company had revenue of $196.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $190.54 million. On average, analysts expect Charles River Associates to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles River Associates Stock Performance

Shares of CRAI stock opened at $154.69 on Thursday. Charles River Associates has a fifty-two week low of $149.96 and a fifty-two week high of $227.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $162.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.03, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Charles River Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th were paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 10th. Charles River Associates's payout ratio is presently 28.04%.

Insider Activity at Charles River Associates

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,250 shares of Charles River Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.27, for a total transaction of $410,107.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 14,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,560,164.42. The trade was a 13.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRAI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Charles River Associates in the first quarter worth $27,000. Entropy Technologies LP bought a new stake in Charles River Associates during the fourth quarter worth about $401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Charles River Associates by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of Charles River Associates by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Associates by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 6,489 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.13% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on CRAI. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Charles River Associates in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles River Associates in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Charles River Associates currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $245.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Charles River Associates

Charles River Associates Company Profile

Charles River Associates NASDAQ: CRAI is a global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial and management advisory services. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company provides expert analysis to support litigation, regulatory proceedings, and strategic decision-making. Its multidisciplinary teams draw on academic rigor and industry experience to deliver quantitative and qualitative insights tailored to clients' needs.

The firm's service offerings include competition economics, antitrust and merger analysis, intellectual property valuation and damages assessment, and risk management.

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