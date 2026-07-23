Charles River Associates (CRAI) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $2.12 per share and revenue of $198.9030 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

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Charles River Associates (NASDAQ:CRAI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by ($0.03). Charles River Associates had a return on equity of 26.02% and a net margin of 6.22%.The business had revenue of $200.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.81 million. On average, analysts expect Charles River Associates to post $9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Charles River Associates Trading Up 0.6%

NASDAQ:CRAI opened at $168.51 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $149.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.72. Charles River Associates has a 12 month low of $132.17 and a 12 month high of $227.29. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Charles River Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles River Associates's payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Weiss Ratings downgraded Charles River Associates from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Charles River Associates currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $245.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Charles River Associates

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Jonathan D. Yellin sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.72, for a total value of $332,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,247 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,956,846.84. This represents a 14.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Charles River Associates during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Entropy Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Charles River Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $401,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Charles River Associates by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,180 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 4,388 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles River Associates by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 6,410 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.13% of the company's stock.

Charles River Associates Company Profile

Charles River Associates NASDAQ: CRAI is a global consulting firm specializing in economic, financial and management advisory services. Founded in 1965 and headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts, the company provides expert analysis to support litigation, regulatory proceedings, and strategic decision-making. Its multidisciplinary teams draw on academic rigor and industry experience to deliver quantitative and qualitative insights tailored to clients' needs.

The firm's service offerings include competition economics, antitrust and merger analysis, intellectual property valuation and damages assessment, and risk management.

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