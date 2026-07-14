Charles Schwab (SCHW) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.51 per share and revenue of $6.8648 billion for the quarter. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Tuesday, July 21, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Charles Schwab to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Charles Schwab Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of Charles Schwab stock opened at $102.46 on Tuesday. Charles Schwab has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company's 50 day moving average is $91.85 and its 200 day moving average is $95.31. The company has a market cap of $178.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. Charles Schwab's payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 7,941 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $794,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 29,866 shares in the company, valued at $2,986,600. This represents a 21.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jonathan S. Beatty sold 2,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.01, for a total value of $200,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 13,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,373,937.38. This represents a 12.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 14,461 shares of company stock worth $1,416,492 in the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Charles Schwab

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 233.6% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 357 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 910.0% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 404 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Wealth Watch Advisors INC bought a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Imprint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Wiser Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $116.32.

Get Our Latest Report on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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