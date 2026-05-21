Charlotte Claire Eaton Sells 4,000 Shares of ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Stock

ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) insider Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 4,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.77, for a total transaction of $1,131,080.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 7,805 shares in the company, valued at $2,207,019.85. The trade was a 33.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Charlotte Claire Eaton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 20th, Charlotte Claire Eaton sold 3,100 shares of ARM stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.25, for a total transaction of $781,975.00.

Get ARM alerts: Sign Up

ARM Stock Performance

ARM stock traded up $41.50 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $298.23. 21,604,484 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,108,127. ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR has a 12-month low of $100.02 and a 12-month high of $298.70. The stock has a market cap of $315.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 355.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 3.40. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $171.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.63.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 1st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. ARM had a net margin of 18.37% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ARM Holdings PLC Sponsored ADR will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Stories Impacting ARM

Here are the key news stories impacting ARM this week:

Positive Sentiment: Jefferies said Nvidia’s upbeat comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive read-through for Arm Holdings (ARM) , and it reiterated its Buy rating with a $290 price target. Article: Nvidia CPU comments read positively for this chip stock: analyst

Jefferies said Nvidia’s upbeat comments on its Arm-based Vera CPU business are a positive read-through for , and it reiterated its Buy rating with a $290 price target. Positive Sentiment: Bernstein initiated coverage on ARM with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, reinforcing optimism that Arm is well positioned for a long-term “renaissance” in CPUs and AI infrastructure spending. Article: What Is Going On With Arm Stock On Wednesday?

Bernstein initiated coverage on with an Outperform rating and a $300 price target, reinforcing optimism that Arm is well positioned for a long-term “renaissance” in CPUs and AI infrastructure spending. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports said investors are buying into the idea that AI agents and server CPU demand could drive stronger royalty and licensing growth for Arm Holdings (ARM) , helping the stock extend its strong momentum. Article: Why Arm Holdings Stock Surged to an All-Time High Today

Multiple reports said investors are buying into the idea that AI agents and server CPU demand could drive stronger royalty and licensing growth for , helping the stock extend its strong momentum. Neutral Sentiment: Insider sales by executives including Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the filings say the shares were sold under pre-arranged plans and for tax withholding tied to equity awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal.

Insider sales by executives including Richard Roy Grisenthwaite and William Abbey were disclosed, but the filings say the shares were sold under pre-arranged plans and for tax withholding tied to equity awards, so they are not necessarily a negative operating signal. Negative Sentiment: News about a possible U.S. antitrust probe remains a headline risk for ARM and could weigh on sentiment if regulators increase scrutiny of its licensing model. Article: Arm Falls on Reported US Antitrust Probe

Institutional Trading of ARM

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,783,006 shares of the company's stock worth $413,521,000 after acquiring an additional 45,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 36.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,426,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $265,279,000 after purchasing an additional 654,727 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 2,300,000 shares of the company's stock valued at $251,413,000 after purchasing an additional 40,174 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 41.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,149,159 shares of the company's stock valued at $234,925,000 after purchasing an additional 631,576 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of ARM by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,891,310 shares of the company's stock valued at $206,739,000 after purchasing an additional 187,035 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARM has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $290.00 price objective on shares of ARM in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial restated an "outperform" rating on shares of ARM in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their target price on shares of ARM from $175.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $208.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ARM

ARM Company Profile

Arm Limited NASDAQ: ARM is a global semiconductor IP company best known for designing energy-efficient processor architectures and related technologies that underpin a wide range of computing devices. Founded in 1990 as a joint venture between Acorn Computers, Apple and VLSI Technology and headquartered in Cambridge, England, Arm develops the ARM instruction set architectures and core processor designs that chipmakers license and integrate into custom system-on-chip (SoC) products. The company operates a licensing and royalty business model rather than manufacturing chips itself.

Arm's product portfolio includes CPU core families (such as Cortex and Neoverse lines), GPU and multimedia IP (Mali), neural processing units (Ethos) and a suite of system and physical IP blocks.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ARM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ARM wasn't on the list.

While ARM currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here