Charter Communications (CHTR) Expected to Release Earnings on Friday

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) will likely be announcing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Friday, July 24th. Analysts expect Charter Communications to announce earnings of $10.00 per share and revenue of $13.5156 billion for the quarter. Investors can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, July 24, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $10.01 by ($0.84). Charter Communications had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 24.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $13.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.42 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charter Communications to post $42 EPS for the current fiscal year and $46 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $133.33 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $138.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $187.26. Charter Communications has a 12-month low of $124.05 and a 12-month high of $402.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.60, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56.

Insider Transactions at Charter Communications

In other news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey bought 3,468 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.23 per share, with a total value of $597,293.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 74,409 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,815,462.07. The trade was a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Rutledge sold 69,633 shares of Charter Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.45, for a total value of $10,058,486.85. Following the sale, the director owned 3,968 shares in the company, valued at $573,177.60. This represents a 94.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 20,125 shares of company stock worth $3,167,116. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charter Communications

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,777,898 shares of the company's stock valued at $579,886,000 after buying an additional 370,167 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 13,402 shares of the company's stock worth $2,798,000 after acquiring an additional 4,034 shares in the last quarter. Caitlin John LLC increased its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 103.3% in the 4th quarter. Caitlin John LLC now owns 305 shares of the company's stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 94.1% during the 4th quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,265,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Charter Communications by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 2,223 shares of the company's stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CHTR shares. UBS Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $235.00 target price on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a "market perform" rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Charter Communications in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an "underperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Charter Communications from $185.00 to $125.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Charter Communications from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and six have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charter Communications has an average rating of "Reduce" and an average price target of $253.81.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CHTR

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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