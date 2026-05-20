Charter Communications Eyes Cash Flow Lift as Network Upgrades, Cox Deal Advance

Charter Communications NASDAQ: CHTR Chief Financial Officer Jessica Fischer said the company’s top priority remains growing its connectivity business while it works through major investment initiatives, prepares for the integration of Cox assets and seeks to improve free cash flow as capital spending pressures ease.

Speaking at a JPMorgan event with analyst Sebastiano Petti, Fischer said management is focused on customer service, clearer messaging around “utility and value,” and product differentiation through mobile, Invincible WiFi and “Seamless Entertainment,” which gives video customers access to programming or streaming apps.

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Fischer said Charter expects to be 50% complete with plant upgrades tied to its network evolution project by the end of the year. Those upgrades are expected to enable multi-gigabit downstream speeds and one gigabit upstream speeds going forward. She also said Charter expects to complete its rural initiative this year, describing that program as one of the company’s largest users of capital.

“Completing that one is a big piece of the puzzle,” Fischer said, adding that moving that spending out of the capital plan should help create additional free cash flow.

Broadband Market Remains Competitive

Fischer said there has not been a significant change in the broadband competitive environment since Charter’s first-quarter call, though she characterized the market as “very competitive.” She said Charter likely will see typical seasonality in the second quarter.

Asked about the company’s broadband subscriber challenges, Fischer said cable overall continues to face a perception issue, but Charter is working to distinguish itself through pricing, packaging and customer service. She highlighted Charter’s “customer commitment,” including same-day service when customers call by 5 p.m., and said the company is pushing to make response times faster.

Fischer said Charter’s net promoter scores have improved over time, though not as quickly as management would like. She said first-quarter scores saw some pressure from seasonal price adjustments, largely tied to video programming cost pass-throughs. However, she said service improvements are helping with churn and customer retention.

Customer Migration and ARPU Pressures

Fischer said Charter expects to have about 60% of its residential customer base migrated to its newer pricing and packaging structure by the end of the year, up from about 45% previously cited by management. She said the newer structure tends to move more customers into bundles, which improves customer longevity.

Fischer reiterated that Charter does not manage the business primarily around product-level average revenue per user, including broadband ARPU. Instead, she said the company focuses on total revenue and cash flow generated from a customer, often by bundling additional products.

Still, Fischer said there was no change to the company’s expectations that broadband ARPU growth for the year would be close to flat “either way.” She also noted that management has said it expects to pass through cost increases to consumers later this year while adding value to packages.

On price locks tied to the Life Unlimited packages introduced in late 2024, Fischer said the ARPU pressure from two-product package price locks begins to lift in the fourth quarter of this year, while pressure from three-product package locks begins to lift in the fourth quarter of next year. She said ARPU is also affected by offers, retention activity, pricing adjustments, value-added services and bundling levels.

Cost Efficiency, AI and Network Tools

Fischer said Charter’s prior framing on EBITDA growth for the year has not changed, excluding transition costs related to the Cox transaction. She said there remains room to improve operating efficiency without hurting sales or service levels.

She pointed to digitization and automation as key areas that can reduce customer transactions, improve service and create operating leverage. Fischer said AI-related efforts can be grouped into tools for agents, tools for technicians and network telemetry.

Fischer said network evolution is adding more telemetry into Charter’s infrastructure, including sensors in equipment such as amplifiers, which should help the company diagnose and correct network issues faster. In some cases, she said tools may be able to “self-heal” parts of the network.

Satellite Competition and Rural Builds

Asked about low-Earth orbit satellite broadband, Fischer said Charter has not seen enough data to clearly identify its impact outside rural areas, describing any impact as dispersed. In rural subsidized builds, she said LEO satellite options have affected the pacing of penetration rather than the overall attractiveness of the projects.

Fischer said early rural builds previously saw very high penetration soon after construction because customers had few alternatives. Today, she said Charter is still seeing strong penetration, but it can take longer to displace customers from LEO satellite providers.

She added that Charter’s mobile business is now more significant than it was when the company bid on many RDOF passings in 2020, and bundled product sales in rural markets have been stronger than expected in some areas, including landline voice. Fischer said Charter remains “quite happy” with the returns on those builds.

Cox Integration, Synergies and Capital Allocation

Fischer said Charter’s first priority after the Cox transaction closes will be to deliver Spectrum’s high-value products, including mobile and video, under Charter’s pricing, packaging and brand. She said investors should expect those changes to roll out in a “pretty short window” after closing.

On capital allocation, Fischer said Charter’s priorities remain organic return-on-investment opportunities, accretive mergers and acquisitions, leverage management and share repurchases. She said Charter continues to like cable assets but emphasized that any transaction must be accretive to shareholders. Given current market valuations, she said “the bar to increase leverage on the business today is very high.”

Fischer said the Cox transaction itself should help deleverage Charter, with additional progress coming from debt repayment, transaction synergies and organic EBITDA growth. She said Charter still expects substantial cash to be available for buybacks while remaining committed to an investment-grade rating at the CCO level.

Fischer also expressed confidence in Charter’s increased Cox operating expense synergy estimate of $800 million, up from $500 million, saying the company has been close to Cox’s financials and has evaluated them under a Charter operating model. She also said Charter is comfortable with the $1 billion in expected capital expenditure synergies outlined in the merger proxy, noting that Cox’s assets are not underinvested and that Charter can evaluate any network evolution needs over time.

About Charter Communications NASDAQ: CHTR

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

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