Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR) Reaches New 12-Month Low - Should You Sell?

Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report)'s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $146.00 and last traded at $147.92, with a volume of 2546216 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $147.79.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CHTR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. KeyCorp reissued a "sector weight" rating on shares of Charter Communications in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group set a $425.00 target price on Charter Communications in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on Charter Communications from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Charter Communications from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $315.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Charter Communications

Charter Communications Trading Up 0.1%

The stock has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.99, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.56, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $210.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $211.77.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $10.01 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.56 billion. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 9.03%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.42 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charter Communications news, CEO Christopher L. Winfrey purchased 3,468 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $172.23 per share, for a total transaction of $597,293.64. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 74,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,815,462.07. This trade represents a 4.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Wade Davis purchased 5,728 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $173.72 per share, with a total value of $995,068.16. Following the purchase, the director owned 6,925 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,203,011. This trade represents a 478.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders acquired a total of 10,196 shares of company stock worth $1,767,822 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dodge & Cox raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 14,609,220 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,049,675,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,671 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,248,287 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,139,330,000 after acquiring an additional 885,935 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 22.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,961,695 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,190,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475,383 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 304.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,815,422 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,005,222,000 after acquiring an additional 3,626,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 2,969,507 shares of the company's stock valued at $619,885,000 after acquiring an additional 1,617,148 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company's stock.

Charter Communications Company Profile

Charter Communications, Inc is a U.S.-based telecommunications and mass media company that provides broadband communications and video services to residential and business customers. Operating primarily under the Spectrum brand, the company offers high-speed internet, cable television, digital voice (phone) and wireless services, as well as managed and enterprise networking solutions for commercial customers. Charter's service portfolio targets both consumer and business markets with bundled and standalone offerings designed to meet streaming, connectivity and communications needs.

The company's consumer-facing products include Spectrum Internet, Spectrum TV and Spectrum Voice, while Spectrum Mobile provides wireless service through arrangements with national wireless carriers.

Further Reading

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