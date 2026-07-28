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Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sets New 52-Week High - Still a Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 28, 2026
Chatham Lodging Trust logo with Finance background
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Key Points

  • Chatham Lodging Trust shares reached a new 52-week high, trading as high as $13.84 and most recently at $13.75, up from a $13.50 prior close.
  • Analyst sentiment is generally positive: the stock has a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a $13.00 average price target, although ratings range from Strong Buy to Hold.
  • The REIT pays a quarterly dividend of $0.10, or $0.40 annualized, for a 2.9% yield. Institutional investors own 88.37% of the outstanding shares.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by August 1st.

Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $13.84 and last traded at $13.75, with a volume of 415040 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $13.50.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Alliance Global Partners reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a report on Friday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CLDT

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Up 1.9%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $641.85 million, a P/E ratio of 687.50 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.53.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. Chatham Lodging Trust's payout ratio is currently 2,000.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CLDT. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 9.1% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 24,296 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 615,322 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $4,190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 34,078 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,642 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management LLC now owns 804,513 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co. now owns 18,861 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,952 shares during the period. 88.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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