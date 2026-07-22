Go Pro
→ The smarter SpaceX play most investors will miss (From Crypto 101 Media) (Ad)tc pixel

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Sets New 52-Week High - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
July 22, 2026
Chatham Lodging Trust logo with Finance background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Chatham Lodging Trust hit a new 52-week high, reaching as much as $14.34 before easing slightly in Wednesday trading.
  • Analysts have recently turned more positive on the stock, with Stifel raising its target to $14 and Zacks upgrading CLDT to strong-buy; the overall consensus is now a Moderate Buy.
  • The REIT paid a quarterly dividend of $0.10 per share, equal to a 3.0% annualized yield, while institutional investors continue to hold a large majority of the stock.
  • Interested in Chatham Lodging Trust? Here are five stocks we like better.

Shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (REIT) (NYSE:CLDT - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $14.34 and last traded at $13.39, with a volume of 1802 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $13.45.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CLDT shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Chatham Lodging Trust from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Alliance Global Partners restated a "buy" rating on shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in a research note on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust Stock Down 0.4%

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $625.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 668.30 and a beta of 1.08.

Chatham Lodging Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Chatham Lodging Trust's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2,000.00%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chatham Lodging Trust

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Chatham Lodging Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $802,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust in the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 393,197 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 12,539 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 62.8% during the first quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 140,257 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 54,096 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust during the first quarter worth about $990,000. 88.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chatham Lodging Trust Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. The company owns 39 hotels totaling 5,915 rooms/suites in 16 states and the District of Columbia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Chatham Lodging Trust Right Now?

Before you consider Chatham Lodging Trust, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Chatham Lodging Trust wasn't on the list.

While Chatham Lodging Trust currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026 Cover
7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026

Discover the next wave of investment opportunities with our report, 7 Stocks That Will Be Magnificent in 2026. Explore companies poised to replicate the growth, innovation, and value creation of the tech giants dominating today's markets.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
The Ugliest Stocks in the Market Just Got a Very Expensive Vote of Confidence
By Bridget Bennett | July 20, 2026
tc pixel
NNVC: FDA = New Momentum Wave!
NNVC: FDA = New Momentum Wave!
From Equiscreen (Ad)
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
Strait of Hormuz Tensions Spike Tanker Trade: These 2 Stocks Are Set to Benefit
By Dan Schmidt | July 19, 2026
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
Why Abbott Laboratories Stock Is Suddenly Winning Back Wall Street
By Thomas Hughes | July 16, 2026
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
Why Johnson & Johnson’s Earnings Dip Looks Like a Buying Opportunity
By Thomas Hughes | July 15, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
2 Quantum Stocks That Could Challenge IonQ’s Leadership
By Nathan Reiff | July 15, 2026
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
AST SpaceMobile Stock Sinks as SpaceX Fallout Rattles Space Sector
By Jessica Mitacek | July 17, 2026

Recent Videos

This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
This Stock Trades Under $5. Analysts See It More Than Doubling.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
This Stock Fell From $194 to $41. Institutions Just Made a Massive Bet.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
99% of You Will Miss This Memory Stock Dip
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines