Check Point Software Technologies (CHKP) Expected to Post Earnings on Thursday

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) is expected to post its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 30th. Analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post earnings of $2.45 per share and revenue of $675.4150 million for the quarter. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 30, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 38.79% and a net margin of 38.37%.The firm had revenue of $668.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Check Point Software Technologies to post $8 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of CHKP stock opened at $127.91 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business's 50 day moving average is $130.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Insider Buying and Selling at Check Point Software Technologies

In related news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of Check Point Software Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 4,008 shares in the company, valued at $562,242.24. The trade was a 86.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 241 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 745 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,109 shares of the technology company's stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 423 shares of the technology company's stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,168 shares of the technology company's stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $190.00 to $125.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Check Point Software Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $170.00 to $130.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $151.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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