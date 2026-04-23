Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Hits New 52-Week Low - Here's What Happened

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $132.18 and last traded at $132.58, with a volume of 474115 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $141.68.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $220.00 target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $195.00 to $165.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $201.59.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $150.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.65.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The technology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.63. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.78% and a return on equity of 38.98%. The firm had revenue of $744.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $746.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. Check Point Software Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 2.350-2.450 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 8.57 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.8% in the first quarter. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ now owns 19,000 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,714,000 after buying an additional 687 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 3.2% in the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 763,045 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $108,970,000 after buying an additional 23,569 shares in the last quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 68.7% in the first quarter. HF Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,575 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $939,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 39.4% in the first quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 9,776 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 2,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meyer Handelman Co. raised its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 22.7% in the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 74,092 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 13,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

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