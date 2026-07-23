Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives "Neutral" Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report)'s stock had its "neutral" rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald in a research note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the technology company's stock. Cantor Fitzgerald's target price indicates a potential upside of 18.37% from the company's current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wedbush reduced their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $210.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James Financial downgraded Check Point Software Technologies from an "outperform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $133.00 target price on Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Friday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $185.00 to $135.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $150.52.

Get CHKP alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Price Performance

CHKP opened at $126.72 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.68. Check Point Software Technologies has a twelve month low of $112.23 and a twelve month high of $224.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.49.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The technology company reported $2.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.08. Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 38.37% and a return on equity of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $668.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $672.55 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.21 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies's revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Check Point Software Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.050-10.850 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.400-2.500 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Check Point Software Technologies will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Check Point Software Technologies news, Director Yoav Chelouche sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $3,507,000.00. Following the sale, the director owned 4,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at $562,242.24. This trade represents a 86.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 29.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Check Point Software Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHKP. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC purchased a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the third quarter worth $27,000. Abound Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Ossiam lifted its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 139.1% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 165 shares of the technology company's stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.51% of the company's stock.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. is an Israeli-founded cybersecurity company that develops, markets and supports a broad portfolio of network, cloud and endpoint security products. Founded in 1993, the company was an early pioneer of stateful inspection firewall technology and later developed a modular “software blade” approach that allowed customers to combine protection capabilities. Check Point's product set spans physical and virtual security appliances, software and cloud-native services designed to prevent cyberattacks, protect data and simplify security management for enterprises and service providers.

Key product families include Quantum Security Gateways (on-premises and hybrid appliances), CloudGuard (cloud security posture and workload protection), Harmony (endpoint, remote access and unified endpoint security), and SandBlast (advanced threat prevention and sandboxing).

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Check Point Software Technologies, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Check Point Software Technologies wasn't on the list.

While Check Point Software Technologies currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here