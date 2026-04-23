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Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
April 23, 2026
Cheetah Mobile logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Cheetah Mobile fell below its fifty-day moving average, with a 50-day MA of $6.21 and the stock trading as low as $5.41 and last at $5.42 on volume of 6,109 shares.
  • Analyst sentiment is negative: Weiss Ratings reiterated a "Sell (d-)" and the consensus rating on MarketBeat is "Sell."
  • Several institutions (Nomura, Goldman Sachs, Dimensional, Jane Street) made recent purchases or increases, but institutional ownership remains very low at 0.41%; the company has a market cap of $164.31 million and a negative P/E of -4.34.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by May 1st.

Cheetah Mobile Inc. (NYSE:CMCM - Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and traded as low as $5.41. Cheetah Mobile shares last traded at $5.42, with a volume of 6,109 shares changing hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Cheetah Mobile in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Sell".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CMCM

Cheetah Mobile Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 1.95.

Institutional Trading of Cheetah Mobile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CMCM. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile in the third quarter worth approximately $94,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cheetah Mobile by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,131 shares of the software maker's stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Cheetah Mobile during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Cheetah Mobile by 852.7% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,142 shares of the software maker's stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 26,978 shares during the last quarter. 0.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheetah Mobile Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Cheetah Mobile Inc operates as a mobile internet company primarily focused on developing and distributing utility and entertainment applications for smartphones and tablets. Its portfolio includes well-known security and optimization products such as Clean Master, Security Master and Battery Doctor, alongside consumer-oriented offerings in mobile gaming and content discovery. The company's software solutions are designed to enhance device performance, improve privacy protection and deliver engaging digital experiences for end users.

Founded as the mobile internet division of Kingsoft in 2010, Cheetah Mobile spun off as an independent, publicly traded company in late 2014.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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