Chegg (CHGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q1 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $60.9570 million for the quarter. Parties can check the company's upcoming Q1 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, May 6, 2026 at 4:30 PM ET.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.18. The company had revenue of $72.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.00 million. Chegg had a negative net margin of 27.44% and a negative return on equity of 18.30%. On average, analysts expect Chegg to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Chegg Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE:CHGG traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.07. 345,487 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,269,682. The business's 50 day moving average is $0.74 and its 200-day moving average is $0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $119.24 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.86. Chegg has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $1.90.

Institutional Trading of Chegg

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHGG. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Chegg in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Chegg in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Chegg by 564.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 34,060 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 28,937 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Chegg in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 95.18% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CHGG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Chegg from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "hold" rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Chegg in a report on Friday, March 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce".

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CHGG

About Chegg

Chegg, Inc NYSE: CHGG is a leading education technology company headquartered in Santa Clara, California. Originally founded in 2005, Chegg has evolved from a textbook rental service into a comprehensive digital learning platform. Its suite of subscription-based offerings addresses a wide range of academic needs, catering primarily to high school and college students seeking homework help, study resources, and career guidance.

The company's core services include Chegg Study, which provides step-by-step solutions and expert Q&A support; Chegg Writing, offering plagiarism checks and guided writing assistance; and Chegg Math Solver, a tool for solving mathematical problems with detailed explanations.

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