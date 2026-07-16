Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Reaches New 52-Week High - What's Next?

Chemed Corporation (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $497.25 and last traded at $492.96, with a volume of 123949 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $491.89.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHE. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Chemed from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $480.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chemed

Chemed Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $447.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $429.88.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.30 by $0.35. Chemed had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The business had revenue of $657.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $659.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.63 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Chemed has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.000-24.75 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Chemed Corporation will post 22.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.5%. Chemed's dividend payout ratio is presently 13.08%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chemed news, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total transaction of $602,553.51. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,047,876.74. This trade represents a 22.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total value of $842,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $37,993,927.47. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Chemed

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHE. Monetary Solutions Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Chemed during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chemed in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Chemed by 7,500.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 76 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its holdings in Chemed by 65.3% in the second quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 81 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company's stock.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

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