Chemed (NYSE:CHE) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Chemed (NYSE:CHE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 25.000-25.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 24.010. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Chemed Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of NYSE CHE traded up $6.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $516.09. 198,344 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 222,959. The company has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.52. Chemed has a one year low of $365.20 and a one year high of $520.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $459.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $434.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Chemed Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 28th. Chemed's payout ratio is 13.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on CHE. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Chemed from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Chemed from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Chemed from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Weiss Ratings raised Chemed from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, July 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Chemed from $422.00 to $436.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $480.25.

View Our Latest Report on Chemed

Insider Activity

In other Chemed news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.13, for a total transaction of $842,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 90,219 shares of the company's stock, valued at $37,993,927.47. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 1,347 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.33, for a total value of $602,553.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,578 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,047,876.74. This represents a 22.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Company insiders own 3.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chemed

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Chemed by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the company's stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chemed by 330.4% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company's stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in shares of Chemed by 5,333.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 163 shares of the company's stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation is a diversified provider of essential home services and healthcare solutions in the United States. Headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, the company operates through two principal business segments—Roto-Rooter and Vitas Healthcare. Since its founding in 1974, Chemed has built a reputation for reliability and expertise, serving both residential and commercial customers across a broad range of markets.

The Roto-Rooter segment offers a comprehensive suite of plumbing, drain cleaning and water restoration services.

Further Reading

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