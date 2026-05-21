Chemours (NYSE:CC) Trading Down 5.8% - Here's What Happened

The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) shares were down 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.42 and last traded at $20.9750. Approximately 929,412 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 3,317,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.27.

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Trending Headlines about Chemours

Here are the key news stories impacting Chemours this week:

Negative Sentiment: Zacks Research sharply lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Chemours to $0.33 from $0.60, signaling weaker near-term profitability expectations. Chemours analyst estimate cut

Zacks Research sharply lowered its Q2 2026 EPS estimate for Chemours to $0.33 from $0.60, signaling weaker near-term profitability expectations. Negative Sentiment: The firm also cut FY2026 EPS estimates to $0.90 from $1.06, reinforcing concerns that earnings momentum may be softer than previously expected. Chemours FY2026 estimate cut

The firm also cut FY2026 EPS estimates to $0.90 from $1.06, reinforcing concerns that earnings momentum may be softer than previously expected. Negative Sentiment: Several other near-term outlooks were trimmed, including Q3 2026 and Q1/Q2 2027, suggesting analysts see a weaker earnings path over the next several quarters. Chemours multiple estimate revisions

Several other near-term outlooks were trimmed, including Q3 2026 and Q1/Q2 2027, suggesting analysts see a weaker earnings path over the next several quarters. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks Research maintained a Hold rating on Chemours, indicating a cautious but not outright bearish stance. Chemours Hold rating

Zacks Research maintained a rating on Chemours, indicating a cautious but not outright bearish stance. Positive Sentiment: Not all estimates moved lower: Zacks raised its Q3 2027 and Q4 2027 EPS forecasts slightly, and FY2028 remains above FY2027, suggesting longer-term earnings improvement is still possible. Chemours longer-term estimates

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chemours from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Chemours from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a "hold" rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Chemours in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Chemours from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $23.09.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CC

Chemours Trading Down 2.8%

The company's fifty day moving average is $22.29 and its 200-day moving average is $17.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.47.

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.10. Chemours had a negative net margin of 6.82% and a positive return on equity of 52.49%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. Chemours's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.0875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. Chemours's dividend payout ratio is presently -13.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,920,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $211,287,000 after acquiring an additional 490,778 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Chemours by 22.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,114,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $70,009,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,682 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Chemours by 13.8% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,796,153 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $75,971,000 after acquiring an additional 580,089 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Chemours by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,754,492 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $75,311,000 after acquiring an additional 14,865 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC bought a new position in Chemours during the third quarter worth $63,103,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

About Chemours

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours' principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

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