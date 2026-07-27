Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) Trading Down 3.5% - Should You Sell?

Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report)'s stock price fell 3.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $260.11 and last traded at $260.34. 212,125 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 2,507,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at $269.72.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on LNG shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on Cheniere Energy from $286.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $283.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $298.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a PE ratio of 42.84 and a beta of -0.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $244.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheniere Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LNG. Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 8,825 shares of the energy company's stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 183,153 shares of the energy company's stock worth $44,600,000 after buying an additional 34,422 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 103,040 shares of the energy company's stock worth $25,092,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 87.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 36,502 shares of the energy company's stock valued at $8,889,000 after buying an additional 16,977 shares during the period. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

Further Reading

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