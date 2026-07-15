Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (NYSE:CHMI - Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totaling 536,221 shares, an increase of 109.1% from the June 15th total of 256,486 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 270,118 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company's stock are sold short.

Get CHMI alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, June 28th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $3.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CHMI

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Naviter Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Glenview Trust co purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment by 27,027.0% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,074 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 18.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of CHMI traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.31. 170,383 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,007. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.92. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment has a 1 year low of $2.17 and a 1 year high of $3.04. The firm's fifty day moving average is $2.40 and its 200-day moving average is $2.55.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment (NYSE:CHMI - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.30 million. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 18.88%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment's payout ratio is currently 363.64%.

About Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment

Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation is a real estate investment trust that focuses on acquiring, financing and managing residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related securities. The company's portfolio consists primarily of agency and non-agency residential mortgage loans secured by single-family residences, together with mortgage-backed securities issued or guaranteed by Fannie Mae, Freddie Mac and Ginnie Mae.

CHMI employs active portfolio management strategies intended to generate current income and total return for its shareholders.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment wasn't on the list.

While Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here