Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK) Given New $129.00 Price Target at Guggenheim

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Guggenheim from $118.00 to $129.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a "neutral" rating on the utilities provider's stock. Guggenheim's target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.49% from the stock's current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on Chesapeake Utilities from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $123.00.

Chesapeake Utilities Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CPK traded up $1.90 on Friday, reaching $132.29. 30,353 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,469. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.42 and a 200-day moving average of $115.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83 and a beta of 0.61. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $90.80 and a 1-year high of $133.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chesapeake Utilities

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPK. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,859,001 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $199,471,000 after purchasing an additional 118,878 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Chesapeake Utilities during the 1st quarter valued at $583,000. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in Chesapeake Utilities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 9.6% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 34,511 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $3,703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Chesapeake Utilities by 3.9% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,042 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.11% of the company's stock.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corporation operates as an energy delivery company. The company operates through two segments, Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment natural gas distribution operations in central and southern Delaware, Maryland's eastern shore, and Florida; regulated natural gas transmission in the Delmarva Peninsula, Ohio, and Florida; and regulated electric distribution in northeast and northwest Florida.

Further Reading

