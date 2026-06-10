Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Analysts

Shares of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from the twenty-five ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $205.6957.

CVX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Chevron from $212.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on Chevron from $192.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Mizuho upped their target price on Chevron from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Zacks Research upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded Chevron from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th.

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Read Our Latest Stock Report on Chevron

Insider Activity at Chevron

In other Chevron news, insider R. Hewitt Pate sold 40,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.30, for a total value of $8,574,660.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 8,638 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,842,485.40. The trade was a 82.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total value of $73,416,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 278,045 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders sold 615,200 shares of company stock worth $118,022,760. Insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chevron

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Chevron by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,790,028 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,540,753,000 after purchasing an additional 27,961,463 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at $3,727,586,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Chevron by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 152,605,988 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $23,698,184,000 after purchasing an additional 12,789,399 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc grew its position in Chevron by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 130,156,362 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $19,837,131,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Chevron in the 3rd quarter valued at $988,083,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Key Stories Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX stock opened at $186.78 on Wednesday. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $189.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $177.47. Chevron has a one year low of $141.91 and a one year high of $214.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $371.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.37, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The business had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $51.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.18 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Chevron will post 15.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th will be paid a $1.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 19th. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. Chevron's payout ratio is 123.40%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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