Chevron FY2026 EPS Estimate Reduced by Erste Group Bank

Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX - Free Report) - Equities research analysts at Erste Group Bank reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Chevron in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Erste Group Bank analyst H. Engel now expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of $14.38 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $14.71. The consensus estimate for Chevron's current full-year earnings is $14.78 per share. Erste Group Bank also issued estimates for Chevron's FY2027 earnings at $12.44 EPS.

CVX has been the topic of several other research reports. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Chevron from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Chevron from $204.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chevron from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 29th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Chevron from a "peer perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $206.83.

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Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Chevron

Chevron Stock Up 0.0%

NYSE CVX opened at $187.39 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Chevron has a 52 week low of $146.49 and a 52 week high of $214.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $181.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $182.66.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $47.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.86 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 5.79%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 EPS.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Chevron

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC grew its position in Chevron by 0.9% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Compton Financial Group LLC now owns 2,944 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Quantum Portfolio Management LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Retirement LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $1,351,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 5,552 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $846,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Chevron news, Director John B. Hess sold 380,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.20, for a total transaction of $73,416,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 278,045 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $53,718,294. This trade represents a 57.75% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company's stock.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 19th. Chevron's dividend payout ratio is presently 123.40%.

Key Headlines Impacting Chevron

Here are the key news stories impacting Chevron this week:

Positive Sentiment: Chevron is expected to sign accords with Iraq to advance investments in major oil fields, including West Qurna 2 and Nassiriya, which could expand long-term production opportunities. Reuters article on Iraq oilfield MOUs

Chevron is expected to sign accords with Iraq to advance investments in major oil fields, including West Qurna 2 and Nassiriya, which could expand long-term production opportunities. Positive Sentiment: Reports that Chevron is exploring a pipeline alternative to the Strait of Hormuz suggest a potential way to boost Iraqi export capacity and lower shipping disruption risk, which investors may view as strategically important. The Motley Fool article on Hormuz bypass pipeline

Reports that Chevron is exploring a pipeline alternative to the Strait of Hormuz suggest a potential way to boost Iraqi export capacity and lower shipping disruption risk, which investors may view as strategically important. Positive Sentiment: Chevron is being highlighted as a relatively attractive long-term energy stock versus TotalEnergies because of its premium assets, strong balance sheet, and steadier earnings outlook. Yahoo Finance article comparing CVX and TTE

Chevron is being highlighted as a relatively attractive long-term energy stock versus TotalEnergies because of its premium assets, strong balance sheet, and steadier earnings outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Some commentary says Chevron stock looks closer to fairly valued after a strong five-year run, which may limit upside for investors expecting a clear bargain. Yahoo Finance article on valuation

Some commentary says Chevron stock looks closer to fairly valued after a strong five-year run, which may limit upside for investors expecting a clear bargain. Neutral Sentiment: Chevron also benefited from broader energy-sector gains, with the sector rising even as the wider market was mixed. Yahoo Finance sector update

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation NYSE: CVX is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron's core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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